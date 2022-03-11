BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD investors prefer to play it safe

US Markets
March 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Friday, abandoning its latest attempt to rally as crisis-weary investors appeared unwilling to take a risk on bullish signs as long as the Russia-Ukraine conflict remained a threat.

Recent sharp EUR/USD rallies have been short-lived, with Thursday's ECB-induced rise fizzling quickly and Friday's bump inspired by hopes of a diplomatic solution in Ukraine proving to be fleeting .

A downgrade to U.S. economic growth prospects from Goldman Sachs was also no help to EUR/USD longs. Though it should have negatively impacted the dollar =USD, the greenback traded broadly higher, with USD/CNH CNH= one of the biggest gainers on the session.

Investors have ignored interest rate influences on EUR/USD. The dollar's yield advantage has eroded recently as spreads for 10- and 2-year German-U.S. government bonds have tightened.

EUR/USD investors are focused on lingering geopolitical tensions which still have potential to escalate .

Technicals continue to highlight downside risks. After rallying above the 10-day moving average on Friday, gains were erased and a daily inverted hammer candle formed. Falling daily and monthly RSIs are not oversold and imply downside momentum remains.

Support into 1.0800 still looks vulnerable. A break of it should trigger stop selling and bring the 2020 yearly low into focus.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

