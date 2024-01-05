BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD investors may be more focused on revisions than payrolls beat

News & Insights

Jan 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD turned positive Friday after trading 1.0877 on EBS as investors may suspect the U.S. jobs market is not as robust as headline data indicates.

December surprised to the upside with a beat of 216k versus estimates for 170k while AHE came in at +0.4% against estimates of +0.3%.

A deeper dive into the payrolls figures showed large downward revisions to November and October, which reinforced investor views that the labor market is softening, especially when combined with earlier downward adjustments to September figures.

U.S. yields US2YT=RR and the dollar initially spiked higher but then gave back most of the post-data gains.

As a result the dollar's yield advantage over the euro US2DE2=RR eroded as German-US 2-year spreads traded their tightest since mid-November.

Investors' expectations for the Fed's first rate cut were pared back slightly but CME's FedWatch Tool indicates investors still expect more rates cuts than Fed projections indicate. http://tinyurl.com/45mbak59

Attention now turns to U.S. December CPI on Jan. 11. Estimates expect core CPI to moderate on monthly and yearly basis. An as-expected or lower-tan-expected result could tighten spreads further which could underpin EUR/USD.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

