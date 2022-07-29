BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD influenced more by Fed, U.S. data, than ECB, EZ data

July 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied toward the 38.2% Fibo of 1.0787-0.9952 but failed to sustain upward momentum. Meanwhile, the latest U.S. data, which indicates inflationary pressures, as well as the technical picture have just increased the downside risks.

U.S. July PCE month-over-month was above estimates and reached its highest level since September 2005 . U.S. employment costs for Q2 dropped to 1.3% from 1.4% in Q1 but were still above the 1.2% consensus .

The dollar rallied on the back of U.S. rate EDZ2 moves which indicate investors are pricing in a higher terminal Fed rate.

The U.S. data overshadowed record high July euro zone inflation and stronger than forecast euro zone Q2 GDP . That data rallied rates FEIU3 as investors priced in a higher terminal ECB rate as well.

However, investors are giving greater weight to the U.S. data and the possibility that the Fed will maintain an aggressive rate hiking path.

EUR/USD dropped below the 10- and 21-DMAs, a daily inverted hammer candle is forming, and the daily RSI has turned down. Thus, technical signals are highlighting downside risks.

That said, EUR/USD is still within the 1.0100-1.0275 consolidation range which gives longs some encouragement. Should U.S. rates and the dollar firm further, support below should give way and the July 14 low can be targeted.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

