BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD holds in uptrend as ECB, Brexit dinner loom

Dec 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD kept its rally on pause for a fourth session as markets awaited the outcome of crucial event risks, including dinner talks over Brexit later on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB meeting .

Markets were also closely following U.S. wrangling over COVID-19 relief , trying pandemic reports and the logistically daunting distribution of vaccines .

EUR/USD's 4-day consolidation has found support at 1.20785 on EBS, by the 38.2% Fibo of the Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 portion of the broader uptrend at 1.2080, with the focus on 1.2100 into the closes.

With so much event risk and EUR/USD becoming overbought with widening spec support, consolidation makes sense.

While a no-deal Brexit is seen as more pound than euro bearish, it would be risk-off and dollar-positive. The pound's standout gains against the euro and dollar suggest the market sees some kind of Brexit deal being done, but a daily close above September's 1.3481 high is needed to affirm that dollar bearish and EUR/USD bullish view.

With U.S. lawmakers delaying the government funding bill by a week, the relief bill issue probably won't be resolved before the ECB's newest emergency easing plans are announced Thursday.

Unless EUR/USD closes below its broken down trend-line from 2007, now support at 1.1942, reaching 1.2500 and 2018's 1.2556 peak will be the focus.

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n2gNSu

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

