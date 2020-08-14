BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD grinds higher on U.S. pandemic outlook, Fed risk

Aug 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD ground out slight gains after mixed U.S. sales data and fading hopes for a new pandemic relief bill , but nerves ahead of a weekend U.S.-China trade meeting could limit the euro's rise.

General doubts about the U.S. pandemic recovery path also hurt the dollar.

EUR/USD's 1.1782 EBS low above Thursday's 1.1780 and Thursday's close above the 10-day moving average and tenkan near 1.1800 supported bullish momentum from Wednesday's rally away from a failed attempt to break last week's low.

That's good news for a market with a record net spec IMM long. But big expiries and offers by 1.1900 look out of range, at least until Saturday's U.S.-China video-conference.

Complicating the dollar's outlook was concern that this week's Treasury refunding and lousy 30-year auction Thursday foreshadowed rising deficit funding costs and more Fed QE to limit them.

Though U.S. core retail sales data beat and June figures were upwardly revised, Washington's reluctance to agree more fiscal support could weigh on the consumer-dominated economy going forward . For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fTZmyZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iJmLoS

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.