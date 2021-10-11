BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD gets risk-on and techs props, but Fed-ECB plans weigh

Aug 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD pulled off lows struck earlier on Monday as rebounding stocks softened the haven dollar and oversold daily studies favored consolidation of the downtrend, but upside remains limited unless the ECB's cautious approach to reducing stimulus shifts to align more with the Fed.

Monday's U.S. holiday left Treasuries trading closed, but the drop in 5-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads to their most negative since early March 2020 on Friday, despite a second sharply-below-forecast payrolls result, reinforced the view that the Fed will begin tapering after the Nov. 2-3 meeting and raise rates next year. The market has priced in 34bp of Fed hikes in 2020 and less than 10bp from the ECB.

Comments on Monday from European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane and Dutch ECB member Klass Knot reinforced the transitory-inflation view, and even higher wages from supply shortages as issues not to be addressed with tighter policy.

If U.S. CPI and FOMC minutes on Wednesday favor the tightening Fed view, EUR/USD will remain at risk of breaking 1.14925, the 50% Fibo of the pandemic rally.

EUR/USD's 1.1586 high on EBS Monday matches Friday's high and the 200-hour MA.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3DtzTbL

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2X1QZhz

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.