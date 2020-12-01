BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD gains possible as consolidation phase nears end

Dec 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rebounded emphatically on Tuesday, nearly negating the previous session's bearish signals , with bullish risk sentiment, spreads, inflation expectations and options arguing to end the euro's recent consolidation phase with a move higher.

Equities and commodities rallied, leading investors to shun the safe-havens U.S. dollar and yen following a slight correction before November's close.

Interest rate differentials have emerged as a EUR/USD support, with 2-year German-U.S. yield spreads showing the dollar's yield advantage eroding since Nov. 3.

Similarly, euro zone inflation expectations bottomed on Nov. 4, based on euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R, which are threatening resistance near 1.23%.

Options suggest EUR/USD will struggle to break-free of the 1.2000 anchor but that gains are likely. Risk reversals show 1-week vol premiums for puts exceed those for calls but that 1- and 3-month tenors show premiums for calls slightly exceed those for puts , indicating potential for a slow grind higher.

Should those bullish risks remain in place EUR/USD's consolidation phase should end and likely, despite ECB anxiety, lead to a test of 2018's high at 1.2556.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lAcEnn

dem/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/36vvlnX

eur/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mn8AI6

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.