US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD falls from cloud on hawkish Powell, US data could make it rain

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

March 07, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Correct reference to Fed meeting date

March 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell 1% and below the daily cloud base that's recently kept it aloft after Fed Chair Powell promoted even tighter policy than predicted, but a bigger breakdown may depend on U.S. payrolls, CPI and retail sales results ahead of the Feb. 22 Fed announcements.

A close below the cloud base at 1.0621 would put in play February's 1.0533 low for the year on EBS. That low's by the 38.2% Fibo of the November-February advance at 1.0536.

If February U.S. data are firmer than forecast and February's lows and the 21-week moving average at 1.0522 are closed below, the 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 1.0382/228 could be next.

The bearishly crossing 30- and 55-DMAs above 1.0700 and Monday and Tuesday's highs both at 1.06945 also reinforce the bearish bias.

However, the drop in 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads to -1.65% still leaves it much closer to March's high of -1.589% high than February's -1.85% nadir, even though markets now sees a 50bp Fed hike next week as a higher probability than sticking with the 25bp February pace.

The ECB is now priced to hike rates 163bp further to just above 4% by October.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F5pA0V

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mv5nLy

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.