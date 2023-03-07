BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD falls from cloud on hawkish Powell, US data could make it rain

Correct reference to Fed meeting date

March 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell 1% and below the daily cloud base that's recently kept it aloft after Fed Chair Powell promoted even tighter policy than predicted, but a bigger breakdown may depend on U.S. payrolls, CPI and retail sales results ahead of the Feb. 22 Fed announcements.

A close below the cloud base at 1.0621 would put in play February's 1.0533 low for the year on EBS. That low's by the 38.2% Fibo of the November-February advance at 1.0536.

If February U.S. data are firmer than forecast and February's lows and the 21-week moving average at 1.0522 are closed below, the 50% and 61.8% Fibos at 1.0382/228 could be next.

The bearishly crossing 30- and 55-DMAs above 1.0700 and Monday and Tuesday's highs both at 1.06945 also reinforce the bearish bias.

However, the drop in 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads to -1.65% still leaves it much closer to March's high of -1.589% high than February's -1.85% nadir, even though markets now sees a 50bp Fed hike next week as a higher probability than sticking with the 25bp February pace.

The ECB is now priced to hike rates 163bp further to just above 4% by October.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F5pA0V

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mv5nLy

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

