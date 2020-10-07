BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD faces tough slog through stimulus uncertainty

Oct 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rebounded on Wednesday as risk sentiment recovered from Tuesday's scare over U.S. relief, but euro bears may still have their day.

The outlook for pre-election stimulus, a key risk-sentiment driver lately, remained uncertain as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows focused on a piecemeal approach to aid after talks U.S. President Trump halted talks on a comprehensive bill . It remained to be seen how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would respond.

Uncertainty over stimulus should prevent risk-sensitive assets, such as the euro, from rallying substantially.

Interest rate differential should also help limit EUR/USD rallies. Wednesday's upbeat risk sentiment rallied global bond yields but Treasury yields rose much faster that Bund yields. German-U.S. yield spreads widened further in the dollar's favor.

EUR/USD longs likely need a stimulus deal to be reached if they expect a break above the 50% Fibo of 1.2014-1.16125 and 1.1840/70 resistance to be tested. If investors sense no stimulus is coming, EUR/USD is likely to drop sharply again.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

