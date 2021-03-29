US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD faces potential fall toward 1.1600

EUR/USD slipped slightly on Monday but held above recent 4-1/2-month lows near 1.1762-3 as it consolidated this month and quarter's declines and faced the prospect of more losses ahead.

Specs who bought ahead of last week's plunge below the 200-DMA might experience discomfort if Wednesday and Friday's ADP and non-farm payrolls live up to markets' optimistic expectations, potentially putting downside targets by 1.1600 in play.

IMM specs expanded their net long EUR/USD positions last week, likely hoping 200-DMA support would hold. But it didn't at last Tuesday's 1.1855 position, tumbling below it the next two days to 1.1762, with rebound attempts since pitiful.

EUR/USD lost the support of ever-rising equity prices and remains weighed down by falling 10-year Bund-JGB yields spreads and divergent pandemic data. U.S. vaccination supplies and inoculations are rising rapidly compared to sluggish progress and more lockdowns in the EU .

With the Biden administration about to fully reveal its next multi-trillion spending plans and the Fed not fighting rising bond yields, as the ECB caps local yields, EUR/USD looks likely to reach the November and September lows, the weekly cloud top and 21-week Bolli, all by 1.1600.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

