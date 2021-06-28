BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD faces multiple downside risks

June 28 (Reuters) - Broad-based dollar buying drove EUR/USD to a 4-session low on Monday and the downside could be the path of least resistance due to central banks stances, positioning, options and technicals.

The Fed's hawkish shift this month encouraged dollar bulls, while ECB rhetoric remains dovish, with no indications that PEPP will be tapered or rate hikes will be pulled forward.

Net-short dollar positions diminished, CFTC data showed, while euro net longs were trimmed but remain elevated, leaving further room for reduction as the U.S. currency becomes more attractive.

In options, risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN indicate vol premiums for EUR/USD puts exceed those for calls. Although the spread is not large it indicates options investors are hedging for a slow grind lower in EUR/USD.

Technically, EUR/USD rallies towards the daily cloud base have been sharply rejected, the 10-day moving averageis helping to cap gains and the base of the bear flag has been pierced on daily charts. Falling monthly and daily RSIs imply downside momentum.

The June 18 daily low and 76.4% Fibo of 1.1704-1.2266 are key supports, a break of which could lead to tests near 1.1700 and 1.1600.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xYbeJO

eurcftchttps://tmsnrt.rs/3A1WYBL

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3x6dy1s

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

