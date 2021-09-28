BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD faces compounding risks that threaten key support

Sept 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 27-session low on Tuesday as energy shortages, rising U.S. rates and deteriorating technicals highlighted a growing set of risks that could lead to a break of the August monthly low and key support near 1.1600.

Lower Russian gas supplies and falling temperatures in Europe helped extend sharp energy price gains , which are stoking concerns about inflation and lower growth prospects.

Energy shortages in China, which Europe's economy is heavily dependent on, has helped boost energy prices and reinforced doubts about economic growth as factories have cut back or shut down production .

Further downside risks to EUR/USD come from gains in the U.S. rate complex. Eurodollar futures EDU2 indicate investors are pulling forward expectations for the first Fed rate hike while bond sales drove the 10-year yield US10YT=RR to a three-month high.

EUR/USD price action reinforced already bearish technicals. Daily and monthly RSIs continue to indicate downside momentum remains, the 38.2% Fib of 1.0636-1.2349 has been pierced again and EUR/USD holds below the 10-DMA.

Should August's monthly low break November's 1.1602 EBS monthly low would be targeted. If shorts clear that impediment, a much deeper EUR/USD drop is likely.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

