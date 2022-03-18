BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD faces another weekend of trepidation and fresh sell signals

March 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell Friday after highs of the last two sessions drew sellers by key daily and weekly resistance as the market faces another weekend of trepidation about the war in Ukraine and lack of diplomatic progress, amid a string of euro zone trade deficits and poorer economic prospects exacerbated by the war.

The daily kijun line, which fell to 1.1120 from the 1.1118 EBS Friday high, was faded for second day, stanching the latest recovery from March crisis lows that was bolstered by oversold conditions and buying tied to hopes for progress in peace talks.

As the fourth weekend of the conflict approached, Russia and Ukraine positions appear far apart , making EUR/USD longs and their deeply negative carry, unattractive.

Thus, the EUR/USD's crisis trading pattern of weakening before weekends persists. So far, though, Friday's 1.1017 low has held near the 50% Fibo of this week's 1.0900-1.11375 rebound at 1.1019, with the 61.8% and daily tenkan at 1.1091/93 key to averting a move toward March's 1.0806 nadir.

Fresh two-plus year lows in 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads due to faster Fed tightening and ECB foot-dragging weighs.

Though EUR/USD is still working off longer-term oversold pressures after probing its uptrend line from 2017, the downtrend remains intact, and 1.0660/36 objectives viable.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.