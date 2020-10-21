US Markets
BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD eyes September highs as obstacles crumble

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

EUR/USD bulls could start targeting September's monthly high after breaking above key technical obstacles with the help of U.S. pandemic relief optimism that sunk the dollar the dollar.

EUR/USD broke above the daily cloud top and 61.8% Fibo of the 1.2014-1.16125 fall, which, along with inflation and options influences, bolstered bulls' confidence to make a push higher.

Euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R are rising now after structural support near 1.11% held.

Options investors now lean towards higher EUR/USD levels. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN now show vol premiums for call over puts are rising again after falling sharply last week.

Technicals highlight upside risks. EUR/USD is trading above the 55-day moving average while rising daily and monthly RSIs indicate bullish momentum.

EUR/USD bulls still face resistance in the 1.1870/85 and 1.1915/30 zones. Should risk sentiment remain buoyant a break of those resistances is likely and bulls will target September's 1.2014 monthly high on EBS.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

