BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD eyes September highs as obstacles crumble

Oct 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls could start targeting September's monthly high after breaking above key technical obstacles with the help of U.S. pandemic relief optimism that sunk the dollar the dollar =USD.

EUR/USD broke above the daily cloud top and 61.8% Fibo of the 1.2014-1.16125 fall, which, along with inflation and options influences, bolstered bulls' confidence to make a push higher.

Euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R are rising now after structural support near 1.11% held.

Options investors now lean towards higher EUR/USD levels. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN now show vol premiums for call over puts are rising again after falling sharply last week.

Technicals highlight upside risks. EUR/USD is trading above the 55-day moving average while rising daily and monthly RSIs indicate bullish momentum.

EUR/USD bulls still face resistance in the 1.1870/85 and 1.1915/30 zones. Should risk sentiment remain buoyant a break of those resistances is likely and bulls will target September's 1.2014 monthly high on EBS.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

