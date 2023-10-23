BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD eyes key hurdles by October high, with Fed, ECB peaked

Oct 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is nearing major resistance by October's 1.0640 high as the correction of its 12-week slide from July's highs unwinds with the Fed and ECB seen finished hiking rates, ending the drag from falling 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads.

Treasury yields are retreating from Monday's highs after 10-year yields rose just above 5% on Monday and drew in buyers and dollar sellers.

A bigger EUR/USD rebound from October's lows would be likely after a close above the 23.6% Fibo of the 1.1275-1.0448 July-October drop at 1.0643. Nearby are May's major low, the 38.2% Fibo of the slide from Aug. 30's swing high and the Oct. 12 recovery high at 1.0635/38/40.

After those obstacles, there is a 50% Fibo and weekly hurdles near 1.0700.

Geopolitical risk aversion, has ebbed along with oil prices, supporting EUR/USD. This week brings global PMI updates, U.S. GDP and PCE and the ECB meeting on Thursday. That meeting is not expected to reveal any substantive policy changes. The ECB and the Fed are both priced to begin cutting rates by June or July.

EUR/USD has 30-day moving average support at 1.0594 on EBS, a close above which would be the first since July.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3McBDNn

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/497f4n4

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

