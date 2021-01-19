BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD expectations - according to FX options

Jan 19 (Reuters) - FX options are forward-looking, so their price action and flows can offer insight into expectations for EUR/USD.

Implied volatility gauges future actual volatility and determines premium. It's been trending lower since EUR/USD peaked at mid 1.23s on Jan. 6. Benchmark one-month expiry fell from 7.1 to 6.3.

Risk reversals show any implied volatility premium for option strikes in one direction versus the other. EUR call (topside) premiums fell in 2021, with one-month expiries flipping to a small EUR put (downside) premium last week, although it's peaked now.

Many investors have reduced their bets on EUR/USD reaching 1.2500 near term, which flags a lack of conviction that EUR/USD can rapidly extend toward this level.

Large barrier options pay out a predetermined amount if 1.20 trades and could fuel an increase in actual volatility, so that's the danger level to watch, although minimal interest to protect a break below, so far.

For now, price action is consistent with EUR/USD trading a 1.20-1.2350 range, but with a lack of upside impetus and actual volatility.

Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst.

