BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD drop risk favours cheap option hedges

Sept 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD risks deeper declines, especially if Friday's U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected, but a cheap option hedge is already proving its worth.

Regular EUR put options give holders the right to sell EUR/USD at a particular spot price (strike) and time (expiry date) for an up-front premium.

These options aren't cheap, however, as the market is well primed for a lower EUR/USD and demands a greater premium for EUR puts over calls.

However, that downside strike premium will work in favour of those who think any deeper EUR/USD losses may prove limited. EUR/USD put options with an attached knock-out trigger below the strike price will have a discounted premium due to the fact that the trigger is deemed more likely be touched before expiry and kill the option. Placing the trigger closer to the strike and/or extending the option maturity increases the kill risk and will further reduce the premium.

For example - with EUR/USD spot at 1.0850, a regular 1-month expiry 1.0850 EUR put option gives holders the right to sell EUR/USD at 1.0850 at expiry, but risks an up-front premium of 98 USD pips. However, adding a 1.0600 knock-out trigger reduces that premium to 22 USD pips, or just 12 USD pips with the trigger at 1.0650.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-month expiry 25 delta risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/3Pof3ni

EUR/USD put with KO trigger https://tmsnrt.rs/3P2hTN6

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.