BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD drop is likely an opportunity for bulls

Feb 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 55-DMA and hit a 15-day high, but quickly reversed course as the dollar gained strength on the back of U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR hitting an 11-month high and upbeat U.S. data. That said, EUR/USD pull backs are likely buying opportunities given Fed and fiscal policy expectations.

Despite the rally in U.S. rates, and investor expectations for higher U.S. inflation, the Fed is unlikely to alter is accommodative stance. Today, in a CNBC interview, the Fed's Bullard said "there is no reason to get ahead of ourselves on tapering" and "we're in good shape with inflation right now."

Meanwhile, U.S. fiscal policy is likely to weigh on the dollar. Investors are focused on progress on President Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package , and probability for its passage appears high given that Democrats could be prepared to push it through reconciliation.

Technicals are another factor suggesting EUR/USD dips are likely buying opportunities. A monthly long legged doji candle is forming in February which implies bulls have the advantage. Daily charts show the right shoulder of an inverse head and shoulder’s bottom forming. Completion of this pattern can suggest EUR/USD's January high will be tested.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

