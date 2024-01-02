BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD drop has market more balanced into key US data

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Investors sent EUR/USD to a five-month high on Dec 28 in a one-way bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve would aggressively cut rates and maintain pressure on the greenback. With those bets pared on the first trading day of 2024, the market is better balanced to react to upcoming U.S. data.

The main factor behind Tuesday'sU.S. dollar's bounce was a global bond market selloff that sent 10-year Treasury yields to 4.02% at one stage, 24 basis points above their Dec 27 low of 3.78%. There was no catalyst for the jump in bond yields - as was the case when yields plummeted in the last week of 2023.

The EUR/USD drop has effectively ended the short-term trend higher, as the five-day moving average has closed below the 10-DMA; a break below the 21-DMA moving average at 1.0938 would confirm that to be the case.

The daily slow-stochastic readings have gone from severely overbought to modestly oversold in three trading days. This suggests a run of soft U.S. data could put EUR/USD bulls back in the driver's seat.

The main event will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. A stronger-than-expected report would likely send EUR/USD below the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the December rise at 1.0882 and target the December low at 1.0723.

A soft jobs report could see EUR/USD regain upward momentum. That would be confirmed by a break above the 10-DMA at 1.1022, which would target the December high at 1.1139.

