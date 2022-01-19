BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downtrend obscures some upside risks

Jan 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD remains locked in a longer-term down trend but faltering U.S. inflation expectations, along with the heavy weight of dollar long positioning, could limit the fall.

Inflation expectations reflected in U.S. 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps US5YF5Y=RR have been trending lower since peaking at 2.657% near the end of October.

Gains in U.S. rates -- a key dollar support -- might erode if that trend persists, which would suggest investors could temper their expectations of a more hawkish Fed.

Also, the latest CFTC data show net-long dollar positions increased recently . An erosion of U.S. rate gains could lead to a reduction of those positions, which would likely help buoy EUR/USD.

So far, however, rates and charts indicate EUR/USD remains at risk of further declines.

Falling monthly RSI, January's monthly inverted hammer and the rising channel on daily charts all highlight downside risks.

U.S. rates EDH2US2YT=RR remain in an uptrend -- despite Wednesday's pull-back from their latest highs -- which should support the dollar.

For now investors are awaiting next week's Fed meeting to see if policy makers adopt a more hawkish stance. A shift toward removing accommodation more quickly and pulling forward rate hikes should rally U.S. rates and the dollar, weighing down EUR/USD.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

