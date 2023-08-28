BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside warnings from the FX options market

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Increased demand and higher premiums for volatility protection and USD calls via EUR/USD FX options show a market clearly concerned about more EUR/USD losses.

FX options thrive on volatility, but its an unknown parameter when pricing a contract so implied volatility is used instead, reflecting a dealer's best guess. That means any disparity between implied and realised volatility creates a trading opportunity.

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatility is currently 7.2 compared to a long-term low of 6.0 in June. When measured against the previous month's 4.5 realised volatility, current implied volatility appears excessive, highlighting a definite risk premium for future realised volatility to increase. One-month expiries cover key data and central bank meetings due in both the euro zone and United States, which may help justify that additional risk premium.

Also worth noting is the rise in the implied volatility premium for EUR put vs call strikes via benchmark 1-month 25 delta risk reversals from neutral to 0.5 since mid July. That's the highest premium for the right to sell versus buy EUR/USD since late March and shows that increased EUR/USD volatility is expected to come from any further losses for the pair.

Beware some huge EUR/USD FX option strike expiries this week.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

