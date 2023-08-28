News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside warnings from the FX options market

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 28, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Increased demand and higher premiums for volatility protection and USD calls via EUR/USD FX options show a market clearly concerned about more EUR/USD losses.

FX options thrive on volatility, but its an unknown parameter when pricing a contract so implied volatility is used instead, reflecting a dealer's best guess. That means any disparity between implied and realised volatility creates a trading opportunity.

Benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatility is currently 7.2 compared to a long-term low of 6.0 in June. When measured against the previous month's 4.5 realised volatility, current implied volatility appears excessive, highlighting a definite risk premium for future realised volatility to increase. One-month expiries cover key data and central bank meetings due in both the euro zone and United States, which may help justify that additional risk premium.

Also worth noting is the rise in the implied volatility premium for EUR put vs call strikes via benchmark 1-month 25 delta risk reversals from neutral to 0.5 since mid July. That's the highest premium for the right to sell versus buy EUR/USD since late March and shows that increased EUR/USD volatility is expected to come from any further losses for the pair.

Beware some huge EUR/USD FX option strike expiries this week.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD 1-month expiry implied vs realised volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/3L3vPoX

EUR/USD 1-month expiry 25 delta risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/3YQuk3e

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.