BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks up on Fed shift

June 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a 28-session low Wednesday after Fed policymakers delivered hawkish projections for a first rate hike now seen in 2023, while raising GDP and inflation estimates forecasts , setting up a test of the 200-day average in the near-term and possibly levels below 1.20 thereafter.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR spiked up above 1.59% and December 2022 eurodollar EDZ2 prices fell to 99.53 in reaction to the Fed.

EUR/USD investors may have to focus on the December 2022 eurodollar as its price and EUR/USD have a positive correlation. The eurodollar price drop suggests investors expect the Fed's initial rate hike earlier than the dot plots indicate.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced views hikes could be sooner than expected when he said many participants forecast conditions for liftoff will be met sooner than previously thought and that inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than expected.

Powell was also bullish on the labor market, saying he would expect strong job creation this summer and going into fall, with a potentially very strong labor market 1-2 years out.

The Fed seems less dovish which should underpin U.S. rates and the dollar. EUR/USD looks set to test the 200-DMA and May monthly low. Should they break 1.1850/60 support would be targeted.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

