BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks remain despite tight ranges

April 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is trading in a tight range to begin the week, but shorts are likely to prevail as U.S. interest rates, technicals and options will help to keep downside risks intact.

The dollar is being buoyed by rising rates. This, as the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR struck a fresh 3-1/2-year high of 2.8840% before pulling back slightly, while Eurodollar prices EDM3 fell as investors price in a slightly higher Fed terminal rate.

The U.S. rates moves are helping to keep the dollar's yield advantage over the euro intact as German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR continue to trend in the dollar's favor. The dollar's yield advantage is likely to remain intact as Euribor pricing FEIH4 indicates the ECB's rate hiking cycle will be less aggressive that the Fed's.

Meanwhile, technicals highlight downside risks for EUR/USD. Recent price action suggests EUR/USD in consolidating its fall from the April 14 daily high. This consolidation should resolve with a break to new trend lows.

Daily and monthly RSIs are falling and are not oversold which reinforces the bearish technical signals.

Additionally, options investors remain wary of EUR/USD downside. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=RR, despite some recent tightening, indicate vol premiums for EUR/USD puts still exceed those for calls.

Therefore, EUR/USD shorts can target the 1.0636 EBS 2020 yearly low, or possibly the 1.0340 EBS 2017 yearly low, once the consolidation phase completes.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

