BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks likely to prevail after Fed minutes

EUR/USD consolidated gains [nL1N2FL0KI] following Tuesday's 27-month high as investors paused before a Fed minutes release that may fail to eradicate growing risks of a correction in the euro's rally.

Investors may focus on Fed rate and inflation outlook clues, but with much of that already priced into EUR/USD, it would take a big surprise to ignite a volatile reaction.

There is a risk the minutes could take note of inflation expectations. U.S. 5-yr/5-yr inflation linked swaps USIL5YF5Y=R are rising rapidly after a recent breakout. Fed inflation rhetoric has noted downside risks so any mention of upside risks could boost the dollar.

Euro zone inflation expectations could also hinder EUR/USD. The 5-yr/5-yr inflation-linked swap has fallen sharply after peaking near 1.26% last week, and a further drop could pressure the euro lower.

EUR/USD risk reversals could be signaling less upside potential. Vol premiums for calls exceed those for puts but only slightly and the premium has barely grown even as EUR/USD hit the 27-month high. A probable 1.2000 barrier is further reason EUR/USD upside should be limited.

If EUR/USD fails to surpass 1.2000 soon a bearish move seems likely .

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

