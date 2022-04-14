BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks intensify as the ECB disappoints longs

April 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD tumbled more than 1% on Thursday, falling through support near 1.0800 and was vulnerable to a test of 1.0750 after the ECB offered no new specifics on its policy normalization plans this year to serve as a bullish catalyst.

The ECB statement was mostly unchanged on policy, reaffirming that bond purchases would end sometime in the third quarter, with President Christine Lagarde open-minded about when that would occur but offering no specifics, while cautioning about being too attached to projections.

Though she said upside inflation risks had intensified, Lagarde also warned that surging energy and commodity prices were reducing demand and holding back production.

She added that the Russia-Ukraine war was weighing heavily on confidence and that downside risks to growth have increased substantially .

Investors reacted by driving rates lower. German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR dipped below 0.00%, which helped widen German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR and increase the dollar's yield advantage as the Fed's hike path seems intact .

EUR/USD completely erased Wednesday's rally and broke barriers at 1.0800 and neared 1.0770.

Bearish techs were reinforced, with a daily bear engulfing candle forming and RSIs falling further.

EUR/USD shorts likely target the 2020 yearly low at 1.0636.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

