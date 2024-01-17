BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks increase as Fed may be vindicated

Jan 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD hit a fresh 1-month low Wednesday and neared the 200-DMA and daily cloud top as global data fueled economic growth concerns and may lead investors to alter their expectations for Fed rate cuts.

China's economic recovery remains in question after Q4 GDP, December retail sales and population reports disappointed investors.

That data helped weigh on the euro as sluggish growth may be a hindrance to the euro zone economy, which is dependent upon China.

Remarks from the ECB policymakers Christine Lagarde and Klaas Knot which were deemed a push back on market expectations for rates cuts were unable to lift EUR/USD.

Upbeat December U.S. retail sales rallied yields US2YT=RR as investors repriced expectations for the Fed's first rate cut. The dollar's yield advantage over the euro increased as German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR extended recent widening to help lower EUR/USD.

Positioning and technicals are likely concerns EUR/USD longs.

CFTC data1099741NNET indicate net-long euro positions remain elevated.

Techs highlight downside risks. Daily charts show a head-and-shoulder top forming while falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downward momentum is in place.

EUR/USD may test the 1.0500 area should support near December's monthly low give way.

For more click on FXBUZ

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/4b0UWnD

eurcftc https://tmsnrt.rs/3tVOdL6

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3vGCdOg

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.