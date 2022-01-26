BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks grow on Powell's hawkish tones

Jan 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Wednesday and faced further downside risks ahead after a timid initial reaction to the Fed's statement affirming its widely telegraphed intention to begin tightening soon gave way to sharp losses following hawkish comments during Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

The Fed left rates on hold but said it would soon be time to raise them, flagging balance sheet reduction sometime later.

Powell said there was quite a bit of room to raise rates without dampening employment and that a substantial amount of balance sheet shrinkage needed to be done.

He also said the Fed had to do its part in getting inflation back down and that it needed to move to substantially less accommodative policy.

Markets drove yields and rate expectations higher. Eurodollars EDM2 gave up post-Fed statement gains while the U.S. Treasury 2-year yield US2YT=RR struck a fresh 23-month high above 1.148%.

The interest rate moves increased the dollar's yield advantage, widening German-U.S. spreads significantly.

EUR/USD fell sharply and struck a one-month low after breaking below 1.1250.

Technicals highlighted further downside risks. EUR/USD is below the daily cloud base and the rising trend line off November's monthly low. Falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downside momentum remains and January's inverted monthly hammer candle reinforces the bearish view.

The 1.1185/1.1200 area is key support. A break of that support is likely to trigger stop loss selling. EUR/USD shorts will then target the 1.1000/50 area.

