BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside risks grow as Fed minutes effect lingers

Aug 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD deepened its losses on Thursday after Fed minutes disappointed dollar bears in the previous session, adding to a growing list of reasons for the euro to extend its correction further.

German Bund DE10YT=RR yields were sinking faster than U.S. Treasury rates US10YT=RR, widening German-U.S. spreads in the dollar's favor.

Diverging inflation expectations added to bearish pressure on EUR/USD. Euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation-linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R were falling while U.S. swaps USIL5YF5Y=R rose.

Options investors showed less anticipation of a EUR/USD rally. Risk reversals showed vol premiums for calls over puts peaked on Aug. 5 and the premium was eroding sharply on Thursday.

Technicals highlighted the downside risks. Daily RSI was falling after it diverged on the Aug. 18 high and the 10-day moving average has been pierced. A large monthly doji candle has formed for August and monthly RSI is close to diverging.

Those signals suggest the rally off the March low needs to correct somewhat before it can resume.

A EUR/USD correction down to 1.1570/1.1630 or even as far as 1.1485/95 could be possible.

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2YeSgz6

usd/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hr2ow4

eur/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/32dye9z

eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Fz4gF4

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

