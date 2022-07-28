BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside isn't assured due to expectations for Fed, ECB moves

July 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is lower on the session, but it appears resilient as doubts arise over just how much further downside there may be. Investors may believe further losses are limited for now, with the focus turning to expected moves from the Fed and ECB.

Concerns over slower growth, rising inflation and widening German-Italian yield spreads DE10IT10=RR are risks to the euro zone economy which may put the ECB on a less aggressive hiking path. Rallies in Euribor prices FEIU3 indicate investors expect a lower terminal ECB rate.

Meanwhile, U.S. data is showing signs of weakness. A big downside surprise to Q2 GDP drove U.S. interest rates sharply lower. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR broke key support, and Eurodollar prices rallied as investors reduced expectations for the terminal Fed rate EDZ2 and priced in a rate cut for Q1 2023 EDH3.

U.S. short term rate markets indicate the Fed will begin cutting rates in 2023 and rates will steadily fall into 2025, while the ECB is not expected to cut and will hold rates steady through 2025.

These diverging rate paths may counter the downside risks the euro faces and may even underpin EUR/USD. Should the Fed pivot to a less aggressive policy stance, upside potential for EUR/USD is likely to build.

