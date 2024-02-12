BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD downside forces in place, shorts need US CPI cooperation

Feb 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 10-DMA then struck a 6-session high before turning lower and the slide may extend as downside factors are in place but investors will wait for U.S. CPI for confirmation the move lower can ensue.

January year-on-year headline and core inflation are expected to decrease from December's results. Headline month-on-month is expected to drop to +0.2% from +0.3% while core is estimated to match December's +0.3%.

Recent data has fueled concerns inflation may be rising again. A surprise upside surprise to CPI Tuesday will reinforce those concerns.

Investors are likely to react by further pushing back expectations for the Fed's first rate cut. U.S. yields and the dollar may rally sharply.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro may increase as German-U.S. spreads US2DE2=RR may end its recent consolidation phase and resume the widening trend begun in mid January.

CFTC data indicated reduced net-long euro positions but an upside CPI surprise could see a sharp reduction in those positions which could weigh down EUR/USD.

Technicals highlight downside risks. Daily RSI diverged on Monday's high and a daily inverted hammer candle formed. Falling daily and monthly RSIs imply downward momentum is in place. The rising wedge pattern on daily charts reinforces bearish signs and, if completed, suggests EUR/USD may fall below 1.0600.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

