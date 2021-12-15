BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD doesn't reflect Fed/ECB expectations, that's a worry

Adds chart

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Expectations for changes to monetary policy in the United States, where rates are seen rising, and euro zone, where they are expected to stay low, are not reflected by EUR/USD, which economists think should rise and where traders have retained bullish bets.

This situation has developed regardless of the pair's relentless drop from 1.2135 to 1.1186 since the Fed flagged in June the risk it may taper asset purchases, and the pair is now close to the base of that decline on the day the Fed is expected to outline how far it may hike interest rates next year.

Despite EUR/USD's drop, an almost equal number of traders are betting on a rise as a fall, but that could change rapidly if the policy changes most traders already expect are accounted for, resulting in a drop below 1.1000.

If that happens EUR/USD traders will be forced to adjust to a even more bearish technical outlook, targeting 1.0600-1.0300 at a time when there is much less liquidity.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

