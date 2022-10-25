BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD dodges more slings and arrows, upside risks grow

Oct 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a 13-session high on Tuesday after erasing overnight losses as investors shrugged off growing euro zone recession fears and focused on expectations that the Fed may soon temper its aggressively hawkish policy.

The euro appeared largely untroubled as the Ifo institute flagged the risk of a recession this winter -- forecasting a German GDP drop of 0.6% in Q4 -- and an ECB survey reinforced the downturn scenario, with banks expected to tighten credit while loan demand withers .

Investors appeared more interested in the latest U.S. data indicating a higher probability of weaker growth, with the October Philly Fed non-manufacturing index going negative and housing reports showing price declines.

The downbeat U.S. data drove rates EDH3, US2YT=RR lower as it bolstered the view that the Fed was drawing nearer to adopting a less hawkish stance, which would weigh on the dollar after months of gains on aggressive tightening.

EUR/USD technicals highlight upside risks. Daily and monthly RSIs imply upside momentum, the pair is trading above the rising 10- and 21-day moving averages and a daily bull hammer formed after short-term support held.

