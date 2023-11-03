BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could rise near 1.1000 on Fed shift expectations

Nov 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied Friday as below-forecast U.S. jobs and services data added fuel to a building rally that could extend significantly if investors' increasingly dovish expectations for the Fed come true.

U.S. October payroll data showed widening cracks that had been highlighted by claims and ADP. The below-forecast 150k non-farm payrolls number was accompanied by a sharp lower revision to the prior month's result. Unemployment climbed to 3.9% from 3.8% and average hourly earnings came in at 0.2% from 0.3%, suggesting softer wage pressures.

October U.S. ISM non-manufacturing reinforced views of a softening jobs market and price pressures coming off the boil.

Yields fell sharply and SOFR futures prices rallied, with investors, who foresee no additional Fed hikes, pulling forward expectations for the start of cuts.

The dollar's yield advantage over the euro eroded as 2-year German-U.S. spreads hit their tightest since late September, underpinning EUR/USD.

The Fed does not meet again until Dec. 13, with many data points and Fed comments in the interim.

If data indicates economic softness and Fed rhetoric leans dovish, investors increasingly dovish views will be reinforced, allowing the dollar and U.S. yields to fall and EUR/USD to extend its rally toward 1.0950/1.1000.

For more click on [FXBUZ]

https://tmsnrt.rs/3MuypoC deus

https://tmsnrt.rs/49d8efY

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own) ((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.