BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could revisit record low hit in 2000 by year-end

April 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could return to the record low of 0.8228 it hit in 2000 by year-end, completing a cycle of setbacks since its global financial crisis peak, as Russia's war with Ukraine worsens and the ECB balks at tightening policy enough to defeat inflation .

Since EUR/USD's 1.6040 record high in 2008, it has made a series of sharply lower lows and an unbroken series of lower rebound highs, all within a well-define falling channel that will intersect with the 0.8228 all-time low on EBS by the end of this year.

Currently, EUR/USD is in a breakdown below the 2020 pandemic low toward 2017's 1.0340 low, and lowest since 2003. The last gasp of technical support between there and 0.8228 is the 76.4% Fibo of the 2000-08 range at 1.0072 by the highly symbolic 1.0000 ratio.

And though prices are oversold on most measures, this breakdown has yet to drive IMM specs into net short trades. Each major EUR/USD swing low since 2008 has been accompanied by net short positioning.

The Fed is priced to hike rates three times as much by year-end as the ECB, which is clinging to APP flexibility to limit euro zone disintegration risk even as the U.S. central bank aims to trim its portfolio by $95bln per month.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

