BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could reach 1.1700

The minimum objective for a technical correction of EUR/USD's March 2020-January 2021 rise -- 1.1695 -- could be met this year if traders pare long positions.

The likelihood longs will be reduced has grown following breaks below 100-day moving average, 1.2027, and daily Ichimoku cloud, 1.2074-61, this week. EUR/USD rallied after breaking those points in last May, and they have defined lows since.

The loss of those supports is likely to trigger profit-taking and that's key. Many EUR/USD longs are profitable, and profitable positions are usually repeated, so traders will probably buy again.

Even if 1.1695 is reached, it will be a small correction of a big rise. The uptrend should be strengthened by the reduction of bets that have weighed on EUR/USD's ability to rise, restricting it to a 1.1952-1.2349 range for three months.

That range has unfolded in the upper quartile of a major rally, which is bullish. Longs don't want to see a deeper correction, but it's healthy for the long-term trend.

