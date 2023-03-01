BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could near 1.1000 if ECB hawks soar higher than Fed

US Markets

March 01, 2023

March 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to a 6-session high Wednesday after PMI data indicated that economic growth rebounded rapidly in China -- which the euro zone is dependent upon -- while the potential for the ECB to become more hawkish than the Fed could extend the euro's winning streak.

German February HICP showed consumer prices accelerated more than estimates, increasing concerns about persistent hot-running inflation.

Euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=RR hit a trend high above 2.50%, pierced the 2022 yearly high and showed no signs of pulling back. The U.S. 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R has remained range-bound near 2.55% since late 2022.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said the ECB may need significant rate hikes beyond March to fight inflation. Investors sold Euribor FEIZ3 and priced in a higher terminal ECB rate.

U.S. February ISM manufacturing data indicated contraction while the employment component fell to 49.1 from 50.6 in January. February's U.S. S&P Global manufacturing was revised downward to 47.3 from the flash report of 47.8.

Softer U.S. data and rising euro zone inflation could tighten German-U.S. yield spreads and lead to an unexpectedly hawkish ECB while the Fed merely maintains its course, allowing EUR/USD to rally.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

