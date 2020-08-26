BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could fall to 1.1450 if Powell disappoints bulls

Aug 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD consolidated recent losses after its fall from the Aug. 18 peak as investors awaited Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which could potentially push EUR/USD down near 1.1450 if he disappoints dovish expectations.

Daily RSI implies downside momentum remains while monthly RSI is poised to turn down and bolster bearish momentum.

A long upper wick has formed on the August monthly candle, which suggests EUR/USD bulls could be losing their footing.

EUR/USD has been consolidating the March-August rally in the 1.1700-1.1970 region for most of August. This phase would normally be taken as a bullish sign, but daily charts show a head-and-shoulders top potentially forming.

EUR/USD's halt near the magnetic 10- and 21-day moving averages indicates it could be putting the right shoulder in place there.

The neckline of the head and shoulders sits in the 1.1725 area. If Powell's speech is not as dovish as expected, dollar bulls are likely to charge and EUR/USD might sink sharply lower.

Completion of the head-and-shoulders formation would imply EUR/USD could fall near 1.1450.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

