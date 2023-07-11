BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD could fall sharply if China's yuan weakens further

July 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck a two month high Tuesday then erased those gains and a deeper fall may be in the cards if euro's correlation with China's yuan reengages.

China and the euro zone are major trader partners, which typically results in a negative correlation between EUR/USD and USD/CNH.

That correlation broke in June and has shown little sign of returning, with EUR/USD trading near trend highs despite USD/CNH hitting a 7-month peak.

The yuan has been unable to strengthen much since that high despite an increase in new bank loans and the PBoC's latest effort to support China's ailing property market.

There is a risk, however, that the USD/CNH and EUR/USD correlation could return at some point, and if that occurs while the yuan remains weak, EUR/USD could fall sharply lower from current levels.

Prospects for EUR/USD to fall are reinforced by the fact that rallies toward 1.1100 have stalled, while remain elevated.

If U.S. CPI on Wednesday were to come in above forecast, that would compound downside risks for EUR/USD and potentially trigger a move lower.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

