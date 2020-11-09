BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD correlations shifting on COVID vaccine hope

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The strong correlation between the euro and risk assets that's prevailed since the start of the pandemic, may now dissipate on hopes of an effective COVID-19 vaccine . Monday's report of a successful Pfizer trial sent risk assets soaring, but EUR/USD ended the day lower .

The USD has been a safe-haven currency since the start of the pandemic and with global rates universally near zero, interest rate differentials and relative economic performance played minor roles in determining the direction of currency pairs. But with the end of the pandemic possibly in sight, central bank expectations and comparative economic data may again drive currency direction.

The U.S. economy has managed to hold up relatively well despite record coronavirus infections, as reflected by Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls. Since the U.S. election, the markets have priced in political gridlock, less chance of a significant fiscal stimulus bill and more accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve to compensate.

The development of a coronavirus vaccine may temper dovish Fed expectations while the Treasury market prices in a 2021 economic recovery by pushing U.S. yields higher . If the 1.5% USD-favourable differential between 10-year U.S. Treasuries and Bunds widens, it may start to encourage EUR/USD selling.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

