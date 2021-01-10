BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD correction lower may have room to run

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The euro's uptrend lost momentum last week, with EUR/USD closing the week flat, and a few signs are emerging that suggest it is in the early stages of a larger correction.

Long EUR/USD was a conviction trade heading into 2021 based on the view that rising asset prices resulting from an improved economic outlook would keep the dollar under pressure. The bullish view was also based on the belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve would ensure yields remain at rock bottom even if increased fiscal spending improved the outlook for the U.S. economy.

The 20-basis-point rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield last week gave euro longs an excuse to pare back . Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Richard Clarida said on Friday the Fed wasn't concerned about the recent rise in U.S. yields, while sounding upbeat on a U.S. economic recovery in 2021 .

Friday's large fall in gold prices may also shake the confidence of USD bulls as gold tends to have an inverse relationship with the dollar .

Technically, Friday's EUR/USD close below the 21-day moving average (1.2220) suggests the uptrend is losing momentum. It was the first close below that reading since Nov 4 when the trend higher was just getting underway.

A reasonable target for a EUR/USD correction lower is the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1602-1.2349 November-January rise at 1.2063.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

