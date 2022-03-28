BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD correction likely over, 1.0800 back in focus

March 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's brief overnight rally met with rejectionon Monday and the ensuing drop below short-term support suggests the corrective rally is complete and that a test of the 1.0800 area is due as rates and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis keep the euro heavy.

Interest rate investors, it seems, have yet to determine their level for the Fed's terminal rate for the current hiking cycle. Eurodollar prices EDM3 struck a 3-1/2-year low, which indicates markets now expect fed funds to peak near 3.20%.

The U.S. interest rate moves are increasing the dollar's yield advantage over the euro. German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads traded to their widest since September 2019.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis and its proximity to the euro zone are negatively impacting Europe's economy which is likely to allow ECB to remain accommodative longer than the Fed.

Monday's break of short-term support near 1.0970 indicates EUR/USD's corrective bounce is complete while also reinforcing already bearish technicals. The fall in daily and monthly RSIs has deepened and EUR/USD is holding below the 10- and 21-DMAs.

EUR/USD shorts have 1.0800 back in their sights. A break of that support would open the door to tests of the 2020 and 2017 yearly lows.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

