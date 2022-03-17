BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD correction from Ukraine crisis lows won't last without peace

March 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Thursday, extending its correction of deeply oversold conditions and on hopes the war in Ukraine will wind down and energy prices won't go parabolic again, but the euro will struggle in the face of policy divergence between the Fed and ECB and a stronger U.S. economy.

Thursday's rally lifted EUR/USD to its highest since March 10's 1.11215 initial rebound high from Ukraine crisis 1.0808 depths.

An argument can made that the Fed's dot-plot implied broader rate-hiking plans finally top off the amount of dollar bullish news it can provide about this hiking cycle, something the Treasury yield curve flattening tends to reinforce.

That curve flattening allows 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads to rise further from January and February's -1.94% and -1.87% troughs to -1.77% last. Even 2-year spreads only made marginally and fleeting new trend lows after the Fed meeting.

And Thursday's much stronger than expected U.S. data and sharp rebounds in natural gas and oil prices [nL2N2VK057 have been overlooked thus far.

But if EUR/USD can't close above the March 10 high and 50% Fibo of the February-March Ukraine crisis led drop at 1.11215/505 on EBS, bearish macros and less oversold techs could send prices back toward the week's 1.0900 lows.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

