BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD clues from the FX options market

The surge in EUR/USD implied volatility and its premium for EUR calls over puts (topside) has peaked, with some profits being booked, reinforcing the view that the current EUR/USD rally appears over for now and some consolidation is due.

Options thrive on volatility and sustained directional moves, especially when dealers are short exposure in the direction of travel, which they clearly were, given the gains in option premium and demand for strikes as high as 1.20 .

Benchmark one-month implied volatility peaked at 8.3 Tuesday from 6.1 in mid- July and traded 7.65-7.8 early Wednesday, attracting dip buyers hoping August will produce volatility gains, as it has done since 2014 .

One-month 25 delta risk reversals saw EUR calls trade a 0.6 vol premium to EUR puts - a two-and-a-half-year high - excluding the early March panic pricing, with some supply at that level since.

However, like the FX rate, while deeper price setbacks elude, an air of caution about further EUR/USD gains is clearly simmering.

Options also offer clues on US Federal reserve expectations

