US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD climbs, but gains hard-fought around 1.2000

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Safe-haven flows out of the dollar have driven EUR/USD higher as risk appetite rises, but major technical resistance around 1.2000 suggests bulls should buy dips towards the 200-day moving average at 1.1905 or wait for a break of 1.2050.

April 15 (Reuters) - Safe-haven flows out of the dollar have driven EUR/USD higher as risk appetite rises, but major technical resistance around 1.2000 suggests bulls should buy dips towards the 200-day moving average at 1.1905 or wait for a break of 1.2050.

Belief in a broad-based U.S. COVID-19 recovery is growing, backed by the Federal Reserve . President Joe Biden delivered his coronavirus stimulus plan, the vaccine rollout has been impressive , and the infrastructure package is edging forward .

Conversely in Europe, an already hesitant vaccine rollout has stalled on doubts about the J&J and AstraZeneca shots . European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday likened the euro zone economy to a patient that "is out of a deep crisis but still on two crutches" .

Fundamentally, this is a setup for EUR/USD weakness, but if risk appetite remains elevated, EUR/USD can extend gains, and any improvement in the European outlook would provide extra support.

Technically, 5, 10 and 21 DMAs, plus momentum studies base or climb, which is a positive setup, but a formidable raft of resistance approaches around the psychological and option magnet of 1.2000.

The 1.1990 mid-March range top, 1.2007 Ichimoku cloud base, which has capped since early March, 1.2015 upper 21-day Bollinger band, a good indicator of an overbought market, and 1.2037, 61.8% of the February-March fall, will slow short-term gains.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur apr 15https://tmsnrt.rs/3tjUlaz

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular