BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD climbs, but gains hard-fought around 1.2000

April 15 (Reuters) - Safe-haven flows out of the dollar have driven EUR/USD higher as risk appetite rises, but major technical resistance around 1.2000 suggests bulls should buy dips towards the 200-day moving average at 1.1905 or wait for a break of 1.2050.

Belief in a broad-based U.S. COVID-19 recovery is growing, backed by the Federal Reserve . President Joe Biden delivered his coronavirus stimulus plan, the vaccine rollout has been impressive , and the infrastructure package is edging forward .

Conversely in Europe, an already hesitant vaccine rollout has stalled on doubts about the J&J and AstraZeneca shots . European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday likened the euro zone economy to a patient that "is out of a deep crisis but still on two crutches" .

Fundamentally, this is a setup for EUR/USD weakness, but if risk appetite remains elevated, EUR/USD can extend gains, and any improvement in the European outlook would provide extra support.

Technically, 5, 10 and 21 DMAs, plus momentum studies base or climb, which is a positive setup, but a formidable raft of resistance approaches around the psychological and option magnet of 1.2000.

The 1.1990 mid-March range top, 1.2007 Ichimoku cloud base, which has capped since early March, 1.2015 upper 21-day Bollinger band, a good indicator of an overbought market, and 1.2037, 61.8% of the February-March fall, will slow short-term gains.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur apr 15https://tmsnrt.rs/3tjUlaz

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.