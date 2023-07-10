BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD cant ignore 20-billion euros of options

July 10 (Reuters) - The hedging of soon-to-expire option strikes can have a big effect on foreign exchange price action as those with exposure try to neutralise it via the cash markets, so EUR/USD traders should be aware of a massive 20 billion euros of nearby option strikes expiring this week.

This option hedging will typically see increased cash flows around the biggest strikes if there are no other factors moving markets before expiry. A weaker USD helped by Friday's U.S. jobs data has lifted EUR/USD through the mid 1.09's, but it is struggling to realise further gains, which could well be due to these option hedging flows.

DTCC traded option data shows over 20-billion euros of strikes between 1.0900 and 1.1000 expiring this week. Related cash hedging will be generating increased cash flows around all the strikes within this zone and making the area extremely "sticky".

Wednesday's U.S. CPI data might prove the catalyst for a break higher through 1.1000 and the June high at 1.1012, but the core reading will need to be weaker than the 5% expected.

