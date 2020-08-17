BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD can rally but correction risks shouldn't be ignored

Aug 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's remains on course for a potential test of 1.2085-1.2105 resistance, but signals from interest rates, positioning and inflation expectations warn of growing risks of a possible correction in the rally.

Last week's dip near 1.1700 demonstrated investors' willingness to buy dips while the supportive 10-day moving average and rising daily and monthly RSIs indicated potential to extend the rally.

However, U.S. inflation expectations have risen , driving Treasury yields US10YT=RR higher and fed funds futures prices FFM1 lower while pricing out negative Fed rates. A further rise in rates could reverse the dollar's =USD bear trend.

Options could be indicating less concern about EUR/USD upside. While risk reversals show vol premiums EUR1MRR=FN for euro calls still exceed those for puts, the premiums seem to have leveled off and could be close to reversing their trend.

The latest CFTC data showed net-long euro positions reached another all-time high even as EUR/USD has held a 1.1695/1.1916 range since early August. If EUR/USD fails to extend its rally soon, investors might decide to exit those positions, possibly fueling a pull-back to the 1.1570-1.1630 region.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

