US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD can rally but correction risks shouldn't be ignored

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

EUR/USD's remains on course for a potential test of 1.2085-1.2105 resistance, but signals from interest rates, positioning and inflation expectations warn of growing risks of a possible correction in the rally.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - EUR/USD's remains on course for a potential test of 1.2085-1.2105 resistance, but signals from interest rates, positioning and inflation expectations warn of growing risks of a possible correction in the rally.

Last week's dip near 1.1700 demonstrated investors' willingness to buy dips while the supportive 10-day moving average and rising daily and monthly RSIs indicated potential to extend the rally.

However, U.S. inflation expectations have risen , driving Treasury yields US10YT=RR higher and fed funds futures prices FFM1 lower while pricing out negative Fed rates. A further rise in rates could reverse the dollar's =USD bear trend.

Options could be indicating less concern about EUR/USD upside. While risk reversals show vol premiums EUR1MRR=FN for euro calls still exceed those for puts, the premiums seem to have leveled off and could be close to reversing their trend.

The latest CFTC data showed net-long euro positions reached another all-time high even as EUR/USD has held a 1.1695/1.1916 range since early August. If EUR/USD fails to extend its rally soon, investors might decide to exit those positions, possibly fueling a pull-back to the 1.1570-1.1630 region.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3161tf7

FFF/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h7UeIU

eur/volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h4CjD5

eur/cfthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3122Ivx

usd/idxhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h5BSZ5

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular