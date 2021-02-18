US Markets
WIW

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls still struggle with rising yields

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

EUR/USD rose above the 10- and 21-day moving averages on Thursday but failed to hold above those markers as rising U.S. Treasury yields proved to be a match for bulls' enthusiasm.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose above the 10- and 21-day moving averages on Thursday but failed to hold above those markers as rising U.S. Treasury yields proved to be a match for bulls' enthusiasm.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR rebounded from Wednesday's sharp losses, climbing back above 1.31%. The yield rally is giving dollar bulls a boost by driving shorts to cover.

The broader dollar index =USD has erased much of its overnight drop while USD/CNH, a key barometer of overall U.S. dollar sentiment, has rallied above short-term trend line resistance and the Feb. 8 daily high. Daily and monthly USD/CNH technicals imply its rally has further to run.

EUR/USD technicals should also concern longs. The failure to hold above the 10- and 21-DMAs, falling monthly RSI and daily inverted hammer are signals of downside risks.

The EUR/USD Feb. 8 low of 1.2020 on EBS and 76.4% Fibo of the 1.1952-1.2169 rally are key supports. Should the yield and dollar rallies persist those supports are likely to break. A test of the daily cloud base and likely 1.1950 option barriers is then likely.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3prwrqQ

usd/cnhhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dpYdBC

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WIW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters