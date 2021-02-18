BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls still struggle with rising yields

Feb 18 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose above the 10- and 21-day moving averages on Thursday but failed to hold above those markers as rising U.S. Treasury yields proved to be a match for bulls' enthusiasm.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR rebounded from Wednesday's sharp losses, climbing back above 1.31%. The yield rally is giving dollar bulls a boost by driving shorts to cover.

The broader dollar index =USD has erased much of its overnight drop while USD/CNH, a key barometer of overall U.S. dollar sentiment, has rallied above short-term trend line resistance and the Feb. 8 daily high. Daily and monthly USD/CNH technicals imply its rally has further to run.

EUR/USD technicals should also concern longs. The failure to hold above the 10- and 21-DMAs, falling monthly RSI and daily inverted hammer are signals of downside risks.

The EUR/USD Feb. 8 low of 1.2020 on EBS and 76.4% Fibo of the 1.1952-1.2169 rally are key supports. Should the yield and dollar rallies persist those supports are likely to break. A test of the daily cloud base and likely 1.1950 option barriers is then likely.

