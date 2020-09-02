BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls should heed warnings from the options market

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The forward-looking nature of FX options offers insight into expectations for currencies, and they warn of the risk of further near-term setbacks/consolidation for EUR/USD.

Dealers had plenty of time to prepare for the breach of huge 1.2000 option barriers, which had raised the risk of profit-taking in spot and options when they were finally erased on Tuesday .

However, that break coincided with strong U.S. data and comments from European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane that exchange rates matter, prompting an accelerated setback.

EUR/USD options have a strong correlation with spot and have been quick to turn lower. Benchmark one-month implied volatility posted recent highs at 8.4 Tuesday, but sold 7.7 since. The premium for EUR calls over puts (topside strikes) on one-month risk reversals fell to 0.55 from 0.75.

Outright trade flows show increased demand for options that give holders the right to sell EUR/USD at marginally lower levels over coming sessions - 1.1800 strikes stand out.

Impending U.S data heightens risk of further profit-taking if strong .

