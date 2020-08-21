BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls should heed the warnings

US Markets

EUR/USD bulls should heed the warnings

EUR/USD's rally off the March low remains intact but longs might consider reducing positions as warning signs indicate the current correction could intensify.

Disappointing euro zone August PMIs and forecast-beating U.S. August PMI and July home sales suggested the post-lockdown U.S. economy was outpacing euro zone growth.

The U.S. data bolstered some investors' view that the Fed will not offer additional accommodation, widening German-U.S. yield spreads in the dollar's favor.

Euro zone inflation expectations should also concern EUR/USD longs. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked EUIL5YF5Y=R swap's fall from its August 13 peak is extending and the rally off the March low could be in jeopardy.

Technicals highlight downside risks. Daily RSI extended its fall, monthly RSI is now diverging on the high set earlier this week and EUR/USD has pierced the 10- and 21-day moving averages.

The 1.1700/10 area is critical short-term support. Should it break, stops are likely to be run and recently established long positions exited. Tests of 1.1570/1.1630 and 1.1420/70 supports would then be possible.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

