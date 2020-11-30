BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls should be wary of ECB's line in the sand

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Nov 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is approaching September's two-plus-year high and a wealth of option barriers and related resistance around 1.20, but bulls should also remember the European Central Bank's comments when EUR/USD last traded at 1.2000.

The ECB's chief economist, Phillip Lane, was quick to comment on EUR/USD breaching 1.2000 in September, stating that the EUR/USD exchange rate does matter and is endogenous to monetary policy.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will be speaking Monday and Tuesday, and there is an ECB meeting on Dec. 10 - opportunities to air any displeasure with the exchange rate.

EUR/USD FX options aren't betting as heavily on the topside as they were in July and August, certainly for a near-term break higher .

That doesn't mean EUR/USD won't keep gaining, but it's likely to remain a grind, at least until after the ECB meeting, when the central bank's outlook and expectations should be clearer.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

